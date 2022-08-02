Indiana coronavirus updates: State surpasses 21,000 deaths since start of pandemic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 77.05 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 909,010 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 400.84 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.76 million deaths and more than 10.09 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hamilton County closing mass vaccination clinic

The mass vaccination clinic at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds will close after Friday, Feb. 18. The county said demand for the vaccine has fallen off and there are enough other locations offering the vaccine to fill the need.

"That means we no longer require as much space or staff to accommodate those still wanting or needing the COVID-19 vaccines," said Chris Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department.

After the fairgrounds site closes, appointments will be available at the Hamilton County Health Department, located at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville. Those will begin Monday, Feb. 21. Make an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

State surpasses 21,000 deaths since start of pandemic

The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,114 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The total number of people vaccinated in Indiana is now at 3,657,218.

There were 2,029 booster doses administered Monday, bringing the total number to 1,683,163.