Indiana coronavirus updates: NFL to reduce quarantine time for players, Wentz placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Holcomb, state health officials to provide update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials will provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, will join Holcomb for the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

13News will stream the news conference on our website and mobile news app.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 53.17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 820,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 282.84 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.41 million deaths and more than 9.03 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

NFL to reduce quarantine time for players who test positive for COVID-19

The NFL is reducing quarantine time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10, according to two people familiar with the protocols.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the revised protocols haven't been sent to teams yet.

The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day quarantine period and masking over the second five days.

Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Other players on the list include linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, guard Quenton Nelson, safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith.