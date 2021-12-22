Indiana coronavirus updates: Navy personnel arrives in Indianapolis to assist with COVID surge

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local, national pharmacies see spike in demand for at-home COVID tests

If you're having trouble getting your hands on an at-home COVID test, you're not alone.

Independent and national pharmacies are having trouble keeping pace with demand for at-home COVID tests.

CVS and Walgreens are now limiting customer purchases. Local pharmacists like John Cowan with Cowan Drugs and Parkside Pharmacy said people are constantly calling for the tests.

"All at once with the numbers going up, we're selling them left and right," Cowan said. "We can't keep them in stock."

It's a nationwide issue. CVS said Tuesday it's limiting online and in-store purchases to six tests per customers. The pharmacy chain offers five different types of at home tests.

Walgreens is limiting sales to four at-home tests per customer. The pharmacy chain is also working to expand testing capacity in reduce turnaround time for results.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 51.27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 810,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 276.24 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.36 million deaths and more than 8.77 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Navy personnel arrives in Indianapolis to assist with COVID surge

Amid surging hospitalizations, a team of 20 U.S. Navy personnel began arriving in Indianapolis this week to support local doctors and nurses at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The military doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists will serve 30-day deployments and be integrated into medical units in “areas of greatest need” within the hospital, according to IU Health in a statement Tuesday.

"IU Health leadership continues to meet with U.S. military leadership to navigate the operations plan and ensure optimal utilization of this support team. IU Health is grateful for this support and will share more information as it becomes available," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Department of Defense has deployed military medical teams to hospitals in Wisconsin, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and New Mexico as well.

NBA has 'no plans' to pause season, commissioner says

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are no plans to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league's health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.

Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through early Tuesday evening, at least 84 players from 20 teams — not including some coaches and staffers — were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis. The count is largely based on what teams have disclosed on their most recent injury report.

NHL to cancel Olympics participation as COVID disrupts schedule, AP source says

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing. The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.

An announcement was expected Wednesday.

AG Rokita sues Biden administration over preschool mask, vaccine mandates

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing the Biden administration over mask and vaccine mandates that apply to preschools funded by the federal Head Start program.

The lawsuit, which 23 other states have signed on to, argues that the mandate is impractical in that it applies to children as young as 2 years old. Rokita asserts that the Biden administration bypassed standard notice-and-comment procedures by enacting the mandate as a rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Rokita has also filed lawsuits against the Biden administration's first three mandates: an executive order applying to federal contractors, an OSHA rule applying to private employers with 100 or more employees and a Medicare & Medicaid services rule applying to health care facilities receiving federal funds.

IMS vaccination clinic extended

The Indiana Department of Health is extending the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Jan. 22, 2022.

Vaccinations and testing are being offered on the following schedule:

December:

Dec. 20-22: noon-8 p.m.

Dec. 27-29: 4-8 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

It offers the two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is located in the parking lot across from Gate 2 at 4551 West 16th St.

Indiana health systems send unified message: 'The situation is dire'

Indianapolis health care providers are pleading with the community to help do its part to fight COVID-19.

"We can't do this alone," was the message shared in a full-page newspaper advertisement by an alliance of Community Health Network, IU Health and Eskenazi hospitals.

Medical executives from all three health systems signed the ad encouraging Hoosiers to protect themselves through vaccination, masking and testing.

They shared alarming numbers about the current surge in cases:

1 in 5 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients

90% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated

Of intensive care unit patients (ICU), 1 in 3 have COVID-19