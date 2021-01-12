Indiana coronavirus updates: Fishers Health Department to answer COVID-19 questions Wednesday in virtual town hall

Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Dec. 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 48.56 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 780,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 262.99 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.21 million deaths and more than 8.02 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Fishers Health Department to answer COVID-19 questions Wednesday in virtual town hall

The Fishers Health Department is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday, Dec. 1 to answer questions about COVID-19.

They'll discuss everything from the vaccine for children and pregnant women and who should get the booster.

Participants can submit questions or topics for discussion.

Registration is required for the event, which begins at 8 p.m.

Click here to register to take part in the virtual event.

Children's Museum hosting vaccine clinic for kids & adults

Riley Children's Health is partnering with the Children's Museum to put on a vaccine clinic Thursday, Dec. 2. The clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults, booster shots and flu shots. All vaccinations are free and will not require museum admission to access the clinic.

The clinic will be from 4-8 p.m.

WHO advises high-risk adults should postpone travel over omicron spread

The World Health Organization says that older adults and those who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 should avoid traveling for the time being amid the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

As part of updated travel guidance issued Tuesday, the WHO also pushed back on the idea of “blanket travel bans," while acknowledging that countries could order quarantines and take screening measures like testing travelers before or after arrival, or both.

The organization previously recommended that unvaccinated individuals in high-risk groups postpone travel to areas with widespread COVID-19 transmission.