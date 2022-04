Indiana coronavirus updates: One major US city is bringing back an indoor mask mandate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 80.47 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 986,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 500.90 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.18 million deaths and more than 11.12 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

One major US city is bringing back an indoor mask mandate

Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, becoming the first major U.S. city to do so this spring.

This comes as COVID-19 outbreaks have popped up in recent weeks in parts of the Northeast.

Philadelphia's top health official announced Monday that confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which their local guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.

The city is reporting more than 140 cases per day, a fraction of what it saw at the height of the omicron surge, and hospitalizations remain low. But Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the Philadelphia health commissioner, said the recent increase in infections indicates the city might be at the beginning of a new wave, and city officials are seeking to stay ahead of it by requiring indoor masking.

Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

Some residents of Shanghai were allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eased a two-week-old shutdown Tuesday after videos posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket and shouting appeals for help.

About 6.6 million people will be allowed to leave their homes, but some must stay in their own neighborhoods, according to the online news outlet The Paper. The government said some markets and pharmacies also would reopen.

The abrupt closure of most businesses and orders to stay home left the public fuming about a lack of access to food and medicine. People who test positive for the virus are forced into sprawling temporary quarantine facilities criticized by some as crowded and unsanitary.

Meanwhile, the American government announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate. A foreign ministry spokesman defended China's handling of the outbreak and accused Washington of politicizing its evacuation.

Costco policy enacted early in the COVID-19 pandemic is about to end

This is the final week for special shopping hours at Costco for seniors, health care workers and first responders. The company, which was one of the first to enact the hours in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, will end them starting Monday, April 18.

Since March 2020, Costco locations offered an extra hour of shopping from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those three groups. Seniors were considered those 60 and older.

Back in July 2021, Costco announced plans to end the senior shopping hours, but reversed course just a few days later as COVID cases spiked around the country from the delta variant.

As far as mask regulations go, Costco said on its website that it follows the lead of local jurisdictions — something it has consistently done throughout the pandemic.

'Small number' of XE coronavirus subvariant cases have been detected in US

Viruses, like the one that causes COVID-19, mutate as they replicate. People can be infected with different strains of a virus at the same time, and sometimes, they combine during replication, explained Saralyn Mark, M.D., former senior medical advisor to the White House and American Medical Women's Association COVID-19 Lead.

In its weekly epidemiological update released on March 29, the World Health Organization (WHO) said XE is a recombinant variant, or combination, of the BA.1 and BA.2 versions of omicron. It was first detected in the United Kingdom on Jan. 19.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in an update on March 25 that 637 cases of XE had been confirmed in the country so far. In the last week alone, more than 333,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK, the agency reported on April 8.

A “small number” of XE cases have been detected in the U.S., where the new subvariant is considered “another lineage of omicron and not a new variant of interest or concern,” a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told VERIFY.

2nd COVID-19 booster shot available to Hoosiers 50 and up

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that Hoosiers age 50 and older, as well as those 12 and older with weakened immune systems, are now eligible to receive a second mRNA COVID-19 booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose.

The announcement comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and and certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The IDOH is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who qualify.

The CDC also says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either mRNA vaccine.

You can find a vaccine location at ourshot.in.gov or by calling Indiana 211 (866-211-9966). Appointments are recommended, but many sites do accept walk-ins.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

