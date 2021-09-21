Indiana coronavirus updates: IMS' 5-week COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic begins Tuesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 42.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 676,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 229.09 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.7 million deaths. More than 5.94 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IMS' 5-week COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic begins Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Health is teaming up with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host a five-week clinic of free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

The clinic will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., beginning Sept. 21 and ending Oct. 30. The clinic will take place in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from Gate 2.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which has been fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration, and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the clinic. The flu vaccine will also be available, while supplies last.

Click here to pre-register to get vaccinated and search by ZIP code 46222. Click here to pre-register to get tested and click on the testing link at the top of the page; then, search for the IMS site.

No appointments are required for flu vaccinations, which will be available to everyone, regardless of insurance status. However, all applicable insurance coverage will be billed for seasonal influenza vaccine.

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000.

The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.

The 1918-19 influenza pandemic killed 50 million victims globally at a time when the world had one-quarter the population it does now. Global deaths from COVID-19 now stand at more than 4.6 million.

The Spanish flu's U.S. death toll is a rough guess, given the incomplete records of the era and the poor scientific understanding of what caused the illness. The 675,000 figure comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before returning to the U.S., as well as after they arrive home.