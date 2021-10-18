Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 1,593 new cases, 61 deaths; 3,315 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, according to department spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.

Mayorkas was tested as part of "routine pre-travel protocols" and "is experiencing only mild congestion," Espinosa said in a statement.

She added that contact tracing is underway and the Homeland Security Secretary will isolate and work at home in the meantime, as part of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

ISDH update

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,593 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,001,697 through midnight Sunday.

The state also reported 61 additional deaths from COVID-19 that happened between Sept. 25 and Oct. 18. Indiana has lost 15,832 residents since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 3,315 more Hoosiers are fully vaccinated Tuesday. A total of 3,341,189 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. Another 6,909 more Hoosiers received booster shots, as reported Tuesday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.05 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 726,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 241.13 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.90 million deaths. More than 6.65 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana crosses 1 million mark in COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health has recorded the state's 1 millionth case of COVID-19. In numbers reported Monday, 701 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,000,163 through midnight Sunday.

The state also reported one additional death from COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. Indiana has lost 15,771 residents since the pandemic began.

ISDH reported another 8,928 Indiana residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday morning. The total number of Hoosiers now considered fully vaccinated is 3,337,984.

ISDH recorded another 14,943 booster doses, with that total now at 235,088 booster doses administered to Indiana residents.

Reports: FDA expected to OK 'mix-and-match' COVID vaccine booster approach this week

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce this week that people can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot with a vaccine from a different manufacturer than their original doses, according to reports in the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. An announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

The Post, citing two federal officials, reports that it will be part of the FDA's booster authorization for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19.