Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD, Indy Public Library hosting vaccine sites

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 44.45 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 714,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 237.87 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.85 million deaths. More than 6.49 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD, Indy Public Library hosting vaccine sites

The Marion County Public Health Department and the Indianapolis Public Library are partnering to host two COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The vaccines will be available at the Martindale-Brightwood library branch, located at 2435 N. Sherman Drive, and the College Avenue branch, located at 4180 N. College Ave.

Here are the hours for the sites:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed on Sunday and Monday

Both sites will have the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. No appointment is necessary. Masks are required for all library visitors.

Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine formula

Moderna has no plans to share the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Noubar Afeyan also reiterated a pledge Moderna made a year ago not to enforce patent infringement on anyone else making a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.