Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer seeks booster authorization; Brownsburg withdraws mask mandate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.61 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 755,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 250.38 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.05 million deaths and more than 7.29 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death

Avon Schools updates face mask policy

Students at some Avon schools will not be required to wear face masks starting Tuesday.

The Avon Community School Corporation announced Monday that starting Nov. 9, the district will move to the Yellow Advisory Level. This means masks will be recommended, but not required, at White Oak Early Learning Center, both of the district's middle schools and at Avon High Schools.

Face masks will still be required at Avon's elementary and intermediate schools.

Avon Schools issued a mask mandate for every school in the district on Aug. 24, six days after mandating masks in the elementary and intermediate schools, where coronavirus cases and quarantines were most prevalent.

More information on current coronavirus rules in Avon Schools can be found here.

Brownsburg Schools withdraws mask mandate

Brownsburg students will no longer be required to wear a face mask when they return to school after the holidays.

The district's Board of School Trustees voted Monday to withdraw the mask mandate for all students, effective Dec. 20, 2021. Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a message the window will give parents of children ages 5 to 11 the chance to get their children fully vaccinated, if they choose, by the time the district returns to class on Jan. 4, 2022.

Reports: Pfizer to seek booster authorization for adults

Pfizer could seek authorization as soon as this week to expand use of its COVID-19 vaccine booster to all U.S. adults, the Washington Post and CNN reported Monday. It would bring the U.S. closer to a prediction by President Joe Biden in August that all adults would have access to a booster.