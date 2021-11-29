Indiana coronavirus updates: Hamilton County Health Department holding virtual town hall Tuesday

Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Nov. 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton County Health Department to hold virtual town hall Tuesday

The Hamilton County Health Department will host a virtual town hall Tuesday to answer questions parents may have about getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

Three local pediatricians will lead the discussion.

They will also share insight about the difference between the kids' and adult doses of the Pfizer vaccine, potential side effects and efficacy of the shot versus natural immunity.

The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. You can join it by clicking here.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 48.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 778,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 262.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.20 million deaths and more than 7.95 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana's COVID-19 surge continued over Thanksgiving weekend

The number of COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals continued its sharp spike over the Thanksgiving weekend. The state health department reports Indiana hospitals had about 2,000 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, an increase of 170, or 9%, from Tuesday. Indiana has seen a 66% increase in hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature had been scheduled to meet Monday for votes on a proposal that included administrative actions which Gov. Eric Holcomb had said would enable him to end the state's public health emergency. But those votes were called off following objections from medical and business groups over provisions forcing broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements.

Federal judge's ruling halts vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.

The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.