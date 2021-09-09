Indiana coronavirus updates: 211 to provide information on monoclonal antibody treatment availability

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 772,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 258.28 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.15 million deaths and more than 7.42 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

211 to provide information on monoclonal antibody treatment availability

Hoosiers trying to find where to receive monoclonal antibodies can now call 211 for information.

Callers will be connected with a support center managed by KPMG LLP that provides information about monoclonal antibody treatment. The service will also provide the nearest treatment site based on a person's ZIP code.

Nearly 100 sites across Indiana are serving as infusion centers.

People will need to check with the treatment sites to schedule an appointment and see if they are eligible.

The therapy has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home.

Vaccine mandate for federal workers goes into effect

Monday marked a key deadline for part of President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Back in September, Biden signed Executive Order 14043, requiring federal employees to show they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, in order to be considered compliant.

But that means that many vaccination deadlines have already passed. In order to be considered fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals must be two weeks removed from either their second dose of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or the one and only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.