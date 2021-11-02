Indiana coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 5 million

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.09 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 747,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 247.12 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5 million deaths and more than 7.08 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

The world's COVID-19 death toll topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into the pandemic.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

The death toll, as tallied by Johns Hopkins University, equals the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It rivals the number of people killed in battles among nations since 1950, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.

Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders are wrestling with the fate of tens of thousands who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.

It could be a career-ending decision, or could trigger transfers, travel restrictions and requirements to repay bonuses.