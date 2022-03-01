Indiana coronavirus updates: Indianapolis Public Library bringing back in-person programming, beginning Tuesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis Public Library bringing back in-person programming, beginning Tuesday

Due to the decrease of COVID-19 cases in Marion County, the Indianapolis Public Library is bringing back its in-person programming Tuesday, March 1.

Upcoming in-person programming includes storytime for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers; health and wellness programming and clubs; computer and technology classes; career centers; family game nights; and concerts.

Click here to see a list of upcoming events at the Indianapolis Public Library.

Beginning Monday, March 7, the library will no longer require masks inside its buildings. Masks will still be available upon request.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.04 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 950,490 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 437.02 million confirmed coronavirus cases with 5.95 million deaths and more than 10.53 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IPS eases COVID-19 protocols

Indianapolis Public Schools is making some changes to the district's COVID-19 protocols as cases decline across the country.

Starting Monday, Feb. 28, face masks became optional for students, staff and visitors at IPS facilities. Also, the district announced that they will be ending social distancing, contact tracing and quarantine protocols in schools.

In a message to parents, IPS also said free PCR and rapid testing will be available for school families and members of the community at Arsenal Tech and Broad Ripple high schools. The testing is in addition to rapid testing available at IPS schools for students and staff and is part of a partnership with Delta Vector.

The new testing locations will be open Monday through Friday, with morning and afternoon appointments available. Residents will need to pre-register for visits to either location.

IDOH shuts down Speedway vaccine clinic

The COVID-19 clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially ended operations Saturday.

The Indiana State Department of Health said less demand for testing and wider vaccine availability at other locations led to the change. Also, the rate of COVID-19 cases is also declining.

Mobile clinics will still be available upon request.

IDOH also said Indiana National Guard support for long-term care facilities and hospitals will end on March 14.

The White House says Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of tests, which leaves about 46% of the stock of tests still available to be ordered.

Nearly half of Biden's 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed

Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests that the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still haven’t been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. That's according to administration officials who say the program still represents a step toward a deeper and more responsive testing program that will accommodate demand surges and remain on standby when cases wane.