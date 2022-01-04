Indiana coronavirus updates: Children's Museum offering vaccination clinic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 56.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 827,700 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 292.56 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.44 million deaths and more than 9.21 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Children's Museum offering vaccination clinic

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a vaccination clinic along with Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health.

The clinic will run Thursday, Jan. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The specific vaccinations provided include:

Pfizer shots for children 5-11 years old

Pfizer shots for adolescents and adults 12 years old and older

Pfizer booster shots for anyone eligible 16 years old and older

Influenza (flu) vaccine for anyone 6 months and older

The walk-in clinic is free, and then people can visit the museum's $6 First Thursday Night.

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week.

The FDA also said everyone 12 and older eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.