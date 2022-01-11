Indiana coronavirus updates: Home COVID tests to be covered by insurance starting Saturday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 61.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 839,500 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 310.50 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.49 million deaths and more than 9.45 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Anderson Schools announces e-learning day Tuesday

Anderson Community Schools will have an e-learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 11, due to a large number of COVID-related absences among the staff.

The district announced the move on its Facebook page Monday evening, saying teachers will be available to answer student questions from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Due to a high number of COVID-19 related staff absences, Anderson Community Schools will have an e-Learning... Posted by Anderson Community Schools on Monday, January 10, 2022

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurance starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.

President Joe Biden faced criticism over the holiday season for a shortage of at-home rapid tests as Americans traveled to see family amid the surge in cases from the more transmissible omicron variant. Now the administration is working to make COVID-19 home tests more accessible, both by increasing supply and bringing down costs.

Later this month, the federal government will launch a website to begin making 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available via mail. The administration also is scaling up emergency rapid-testing sites in areas experiencing the greatest surges in cases.

MSD Pike Township to continue remote instruction through Wednesday

Pike Township schools announced early Monday that the district would continue remote instruction through Wednesday due to bus driver illness and isolations.

The Early Learning Center will be open and on its normal schedule.

The district will consider the possible return to in-person instruction on Thursday.

Fishers Health Department offering COVID-19 testing for students

The Fishers Health Department announced it will open priority rapid COVID-19 testing appointments for students and staff of Fishers-based schools beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

The department said the measure is an effort to help ensure schools remain open and in-person while keeping students and staff safe.

The testing will take place at the existing drive-thru location, located at 3 Municipal Drive in Fishers.

Kindergarten through grade 12 Fishers-based school staff and children who want a PCR test must register online. The department said they're only able to offer rapid tests to people 18 and younger, and 50 and older.

Registration information and testing hours can be found at this link.

Hours for the school-based testing are as follows:

Monday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.

Thursday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 2 - 4 p.m.

Saturday 12 - 2 p.m.

Warren Township students in grades 5-12 move to e-learning for entire week

Some students in the MSD of Warren Township will continue e-learning for a week.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson originally notified families last week that students in grades 5 through 12 will have e-learning days Friday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 10 due to a "large number of staffing needs" that arose from positive COVID cases and other illnesses.

On Sunday, Hanson said students in grades 5 through 12 will learn virtually through Friday, Jan. 14.

According to Hanson, COVID-19 cases are impacting staff in the intermediate middle schools in the district, as well as Warren Central High School. The transportation department has also been affected.