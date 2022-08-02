Indiana coronavirus updates: Hamilton County closing mass vaccination clinic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 76.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 905,540 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 397.43 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.75 million deaths and more than 10.07 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hamilton County closing mass vaccination clinic

The mass vaccination clinic at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds will close after Friday, Feb. 18. The county said demand for the vaccine has fallen off and there are enough other locations offering the vaccine to fill the need.

That means we no longer require as much space or staff to accommodate those still wanting or needing the COVID-19 vaccines," said Chris Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department.

After the fairgrounds site closes, appointments will be available at the Hamilton County Health Department, located at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville. Those will begin Monday, Feb. 21. Make an appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has continued its endorsement of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. adults. The decision will have little practical effect.

Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following an emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago. The FDA licensed the shots last week, so a CDC advisory committee and the agency itself were called on to do an additional review.