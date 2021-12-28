Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation for asymptomatic patients

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation for asymptomatic patients

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others," the CDC's statement reads.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 52.79 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 818,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 281.42 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.40 million deaths and more than 8.98 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools reinstates mask mandate after winter break

In a letter to families, Hamilton Southeastern Schools emphasized when students and staff return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 4, masks will be required.

HSE said it will determine when masks are required based on Hamilton County's COVID-19 advisory level, as well as other local COVID-19 data. Due to the extension of a federal mandate, HSE said masks are required on the school bus regardless of the county advisory level.

If, for two consecutive weeks, the advisory is...

Blue: Masks will be optional in all schools. Contact tracing and quarantines will be based on a 6-foot radius.

Yellow/Orange: Schools that are below a 4% quarantine rate based on student population during the two-week period will be mask optional. Contact tracing and quarantines will be based on a 6-foot radius.

Masks will be required for schools at or above a 4% quarantine rate based on student population. Contact tracing and quarantines will be based on a 3-foot radius in classrooms and a 6-foot radius in all other settings where masks are not worn, such as lunch, choir, band, P.E., ECAs.

Red: Masks will be required in all schools. Contact tracing and quarantines will be based on a 3-foot radius in classrooms and a 6-foot radius in all other settings where masks are not worn, such as lunch, choir, band, P.E., ECAs.

IMS vaccination clinic extended

The Indiana Department of Health is extending the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Jan. 22, 2022.

Vaccinations and testing are being offered on the following schedule:

December:

Dec. 27-29: 4-8 p.m.

January (through Jan. 22):

Tuesdays-Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

It offers the two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine.