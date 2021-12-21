Indiana coronavirus updates: IMS vaccination clinic extended

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 51.10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 807,900 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 275.47 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.36 million deaths and more than 8.73 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Biden to urge Americans to get vaccinated in Tuesday speech

As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to stress in a speech the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from the wave of infections tied to the new omicron variant.

In a preview of Biden's speech Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's press briefing that the president doesn't plan to impose any lockdowns and will instead be encouraging people to get inoculated — and, if they're eligible, to get their booster shot.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech about the benefits of being vaccinated,” Psaki told reporters.

IMS vaccination clinic extended

The Indiana Department of Health is extending the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Jan. 22, 2022.

Vaccinations and testing are being offered on the following schedule:

December:

Dec. 20-22: noon-8 p.m.

Dec. 27-29: 4-8 p.m.

January (through Jan. 22):

Tuesdays-Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

It offers the two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is located in the parking lot across from Gate 2 at 4551 West 16th St.

Methodist Hospital staff getting help

A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will be deployed to IU Health Methodist Hospital to assist in the care of COVID-19 patients. The military assistance, which is also being deployed to a Wisconsin hospital, came at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The military personnel includes nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

Ten military teams from the Department of Defense are assisting health care civilians in five other states, including Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and New Mexico.

NHL shutting down Wednesday - Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests results among players across the league. The pause was announced late Monday night.

Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as scheduled.

"With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21," the NHL said.

The league and NHL Players’ Association on Sunday said in a joint statement they were attempting to avoid a leaguewide shutdown and were making decisions on a team-by-team basis. The latest shift gives all 32 teams an extended break before players, coaches and staff can gather again Sunday to skate and undergo coronavirus testing.

Health systems send unified message: 'The situation is dire'

Indianapolis health care providers are pleading with the community to help do its part to fight COVID-19.

"We can't do this alone," was the message shared in a full-page newspaper advertisement by an alliance of Community Health Network, IU Health and Eskenazi hospitals.

Medical executives from all three three health systems signed the ad encouraging Hoosiers to protect themselves through vaccination, masking, and testing.

They shared alarming numbers about the current surge in cases:

1 in 5 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients

90% of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated

Of intensive care patients (ICU), 1 in 3 have COVID-19