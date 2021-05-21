Indiana coronavirus updates: 0.2% of Americans have died from COVID-19, data shows

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

0.2% of Americans have died from COVID-19, data shows

A comparison of the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University and 2020 Census data shows approximately 1-in-500 Americans — about 0.2% of the U.S. population — have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. But there remain a couple of unknowns in tabulating the results.

The Census Bureau said as of April 1, 2020, there were 331.4 million people in the U.S. As of Thursday morning, JHU reported more than 666,600 deaths from COVID-19.

That comes out to roughly one in every 503 Americans having died due to coronavirus exposure.

Here's what's unclear in the data.

First, how many unreported COVID deaths have there been? The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which is often cited by federal health officials, estimated in May that there were more than 900,000 U.S. deaths directly caused by the coronavirus. Scientists have suggested the worldwide undercount could be in the millions.

The other factor is how many births there have been since the Census was compiled. It's been approximately 16 months since the final tally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that it provisionally calculated 3.6 million U.S. births in 2020. But it's unknown how many of those births could have already been part of the Census data. It also does not include births so far in 2021.

Either way, it's likely the number remains somewhere in the 1-in-500 vicinity.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 41.53 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 666,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 226.39 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.65 million deaths. More than 5.78 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA strikes cautious, neutral tone ahead of Friday vaccine booster meeting

Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there's enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider. The agency struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters — an unusual and careful approach that's all the more striking after President Joe Biden and his top health advisers trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer’s argument: While protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The company gave an extra dose to 306 people at that point and recorded levels of virus-fighting antibodies threefold higher than after the earlier shots.

More important, Pfizer said, those antibodies appear strong enough to handle the extra-contagious delta variant that is surging around the country.

To bolster its case, Pfizer pointed the FDA to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer.

That study tracked about 1 million people 60 and older and found those who got the extra shot were far less likely to become infected soon afterward. Pfizer said that translates to “roughly 95% effectiveness” when delta was spreading, comparable to the protection seen shortly after the vaccine’s rollout earlier in the year.

The Israeli data, also published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, cannot say how long the boosted protection lasts.

The FDA's reviewers, however, suggested they would mainly look to research on how the vaccines are working among Americans, saying that “may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the U.S. population.”