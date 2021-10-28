Indiana coronavirus updates: Health Department extending clinic at IMS

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 45.70 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:00 a.m. Thursday according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 741,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 245.05 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.88 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Health Department extending clinic at IMS

The Indiana Department of Health will extend the COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Nov. 20.

The extension is to allow for booster shots for those eligible and in anticipation of vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

The clinics are being held in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2.

Vaccinations and testing are being offered from noon to 8 p.m. today through Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Beginning Nov. 2, the clinics will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Nov. 20.

Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

At least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, which is significantly more than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday.

With workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder along production lines, the meatpacking industry was one of the early epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which used internal documents from five of the biggest meatpacking companies for its report, said companies could have done more to protect their workers.