Indiana coronavirus updates: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart open COVID vaccine appointments for kids

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 750,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 248.11 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.02 million deaths and more than 7.13 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart open COVID vaccine appointments for kids

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to millions of children ages 5-11.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are among the major pharmacy and drugstore chains that plan to start vaccinations for elementary-aged kids ages in the coming days. Pediatricians’ offices and hospitals also began inoculating children on Wednesday, with schools and other locations planning to follow suit in the days ahead.

Here's how to book an appointment:

Parents should schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app. Walgreens: Appointments are now available and can be made through the appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Appointments are now available and can be made through the appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Walmart/Sam's Club: To find a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart or Sam's Club, visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunizations.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart or Sam's Club, visit Walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunizations. Rite Aid: The first appointments can be booked through Rite Aid's online scheduling tool beginning Thursday, Nov. 4.

MCPHD to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 as soon as Thursday

The Marion County Public Health Department said it will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4.

The announcement comes one day after the final approval from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The vaccine for kids will be offered at the existing District Health Office vaccine clinics and at the ACTION Health Center. Walk-ins are welcome, and those older than 11 can still get their COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics. Click here if you'd like to pre-register.