Indiana coronavirus updates: 10% of kids aged 5-11 have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks, White House says

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 47.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 767,400 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 255.03 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.12 million deaths and more than 7.56 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

White House: 10% of kids aged 5-11 have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It's more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation's vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across the U.S. for kids to get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.

3-in-10 parents say they won't get young kids vaccinated

A new study from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) is giving insight into who makes up the remaining holdouts from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, where parents are at when it comes to a decision on vaccinating children and whether people are planning to attend holiday gatherings this year.

Parents are somewhat evenly divided on whether they will get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated: 27% say they will "right away"; 33% say they will "wait and see"; 30% say "definitely not"; and 5% say they will only if they are required to.

Fifty-one percent of parents in households that make less than $50,000 said they were "very" or "somewhat" concerned they will have to take time off work to get their child vaccinated or if the child experiences side effects. For households with incomes over $50,000, that number dropped to 23%. Additionally, 45% of lower-income parents said they were concerned about out-of-pocket costs for the vaccine vs. 11% of higher-income parents.

For kids 12-17, 50% of parents say the child is already vaccinated or they are going to get the vaccine "right away". Eleven percent are "wait and see" and 36% say "only if required" or "definitely not."

Twenty percent of adults said they won't get the vaccine or will do so only if required, according to the survey. Nearly three-quarters of adults have gotten the vaccine. The rest said "as soon as possible" or they will "wait and see."