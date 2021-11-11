Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD opens new mass vaccination clinic for ages 5-11

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.79 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 759,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 251.46 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.07 million deaths and more than 7.35 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

MCPHD opens new mass vaccination clinic for ages 5-11

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) is opening a COVID-19 vaccination site on the west side of Indianapolis specifically for children ages 5-11.

The clinic will open Thursday, Nov. 11, at 3685 Commercial Drive. Parents can make an appointment by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1. Walk-ins will be served when possible.

The clinic will be open from 3-7 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, November 11

Monday, November 15

Wednesday, November 17

Thursday, November 18

Monday, November 22

Monday, November 29

Wednesday, December 1

Thursday, December 2

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine only at the pediatric dose, so the vaccine will not be available for those ages 12 and older.

ISDH extends IMS vaccine, testing clinic dates

The COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is adding dates into December. The extension ensures those who received their first dose of the vaccine can get their second dose at the same location.

Vaccines will now be available the following dates:

Nov. 10-20: Tuesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Tuesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 30-Dec. 11: Tuesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Tuesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 14-22: Dec. 14-17, noon-8 p.m.; Dec. 18-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Dec. 20-22, noon-8 p.m.

The clinic is located in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. and is offering the Pfizer vaccines for kids and adults, the Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The flu vaccine will also be available.