Indiana coronavirus updates: FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.

Fauci, director of NIAID and President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, the NIH said. He is currently isolating while working from home and has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other top government officials.

Fauci's positive COVID test comes two days after U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany.

FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5

COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to Moderna's two shots for the littlest kids. The panel is set to vote later Wednesday on whether to also recommend Pfizer's three-shot series for those youngsters.

The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of Moderna's shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that's roughly 18 million youngsters.

They are the last remaining group in the U.S. to get vaccinated and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

FDA reviewers said both brands appear to be safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old in analyses posted ahead of the all-day meeting. Side effects, including fever and fatigue, were generally minor in both, and less common than seen in adults.

The two vaccines use the same technology but there are differences. In a call with reporters earlier this week, vaccine experts noted that the shots haven't been tested against each other, so there’s no way to tell parents if one is superior.

If the FDA agrees with its advisers and authorizes the shots, there's one more step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide on a formal recommendation after its own advisers meet Saturday. If the CDC signs off, shots could be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday at doctor's offices, hospitals and pharmacies.

CDC map shows Floyd County at 'high risk,' 14 Indiana counties at 'medium' risk

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Floyd County was listed on the CDC data map as having "high" community risk of spreading COVID-19, while 14 other counties (Boone, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Greene, Harrison, Knox, LaPorte, Miami, Monroe, Owen, Wabash, Washington) were listed as "medium" risks.

Surrounding Indiana, the Louisville (medium) and Chicago (high) metro areas are also deemed at risk by the CDC.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 85.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 1.01 million deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 537.35 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.31 million deaths and more than 11.57 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

White House offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public

The government website for people to request free COVID-19 at-home tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders.

The White House recently announced that U.S. households can request an additional eight free at-home tests to be shipped by the U.S. Postal Service.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to the public free of charge, including 500 million available through covidtests.gov. But just 350 million of the amount available for ordering online have been shipped to date to addresses across the continental U.S., its territories and overseas military bases, the White House said.

People who have difficulty getting online or need help placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

The third round brings to 16 the total number of free tests available to each U.S. household since the program started earlier this year. Households were eligible to receive four tests during each of two earlier rounds of ordering through the website.

2nd COVID-19 booster shot available to Hoosiers 50 and up

The Indiana Department of Health announced that Hoosiers age 50 and older, as well as those 12 and older with weakened immune systems, are now eligible to receive a second mRNA COVID-19 booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose.

The announcement comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and and certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The IDOH is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who qualify.

The CDC also says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either mRNA vaccine.