Indiana coronavirus updates: State offering booster shots to younger teens following CDC endorsement

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana offering booster shots to younger teens following CDC endorsement

Indiana is now offering booster shots to younger teens. This development comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday endorsed an extra Pfizer shot for those ages 12 to 15 and strengthened its recommendation that 16- and 17-year-olds get it, too.

The Indiana Department of Health said Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago can now receive a booster dose in Indiana.

Hoosiers seeking a booster for a child aged 12 or older can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, designed by PVAX, or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance.

IDOH said appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 57.76 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 832,100 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 297.86 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.46 million deaths and more than 9.30 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Mayo Clinic fires about 700 employees who failed to comply to COVID vaccine mandate

Approximately 700 Mayo Clinic employees were fired this week for failing to comply to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The nonprofit medical center gave all employees until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 to receive at least their first dose of the vaccine or provide a medical or religious exemption. According to a statement from the Mayo Clinic, about 1% of the 73,000 total employees failed to comply to those requirements.

While Mayo Clinic didn't provide an exact number of employees who failed to meet the vaccine requirement, the statement reads that it's comparable to what other health care organizations have faced.

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled

Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia and had his visa canceled after arriving in Melbourne late Wednesday to defend his title at the season-opening tennis major. The Australian Border Force issued a statement saying Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet entry requirements and “his visa has been subsequently canceled."

Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption from the strict coronavirus vaccination requirements in place for the Australian Open, where he is a nine-time winner. Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the decision, which came after the 20-time major winner had to spend more than eight hours at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport waiting to find out if he would be allowed into the country.

YMCA warns COVID threatening before- and after-school care

The YMCA is cautioning parents that before- and after-school programs may not be able to go on as COVID cases rise. The increasing number of cases has created staffing challenges for Indy YMCA locations that have before- and after-school programs.

In an email to parents, the YMCA said, "It is likely in the coming weeks that Before and After school programming may be cancelled due to staff not being available."