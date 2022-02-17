Indiana coronavirus updates: Purdue making masks optional in many indoor spaces on West Lafayette campus

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Purdue making masks optional in many indoor spaces on West Lafayette campus

Purdue University announced Wednesday that face masks will become optional in many indoor spaces on its West Lafayette campus beginning Friday, Feb. 18. Masks will still be required in instructional, research and health care settings, as well as where contractually required, the university said in a statement.

Purdue Athletics venues will be among the indoor spaces where masks will be optional.

The university said its decision was made with the support of the Protect Purdue Medical Advisory Team after an evaluation of community and campus factors. Protect Purdue Health Center data showed that since Jan. 1, more than 99% of positive COVID-19 cases at Purdue have been reported as asymptomatic, mild or moderate, with zero hospitalizations, the university said.

“Our Boilermaker students, faculty and staff continue to demonstrate just how committed they are to protecting our campus community from the spread of serious disease," Esteban Ramirez, Protect Purdue Health Center's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We believe this is the next step toward greater normalcy based on rapidly declining national, state and campus case numbers."

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 78.17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 928,510 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 417.76 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.85 million deaths and more than 10.25 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IPS to offer free PCR, rapid testing at 2 schools

Indianapolis Public Schools is offering free PCR and rapid testing at two schools.

Testing is now available at Arsenal Technical High School, located at 1500 Michigan St., weekdays on the following schedule:

6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. for IPS students, staff and families

3 p.m.-7 p.m. for the general public

The general public can also get tested at Broad Ripple High School, located at 1115 Broad Ripple Ave., weekdays during the following times:

6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pre-registration is required at both locations and can be done at this link.

Noblesville, Carmel Clay schools roll back mask mandate amid declining numbers

Another central Indiana school district has elected to roll back its mask mandate due to a decrease in quarantines and positive cases across the district.

In a message to families, Noblesville Schools said it would move to mask optional at all schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The district said it will continue to follow quarantine requirements, keep an eye on the district's COVID data and make adjustments to its protocols as needed. All of this will be done in an effort to keep schools open and in-person.

This news comes on the heels of another school district deciding to remove its mask mandate, as well.

Carmel Clay Schools announced Monday that face masks will be optional in schools starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. Carmel Clay Schools had restarted the mask policy on Aug. 16. Administrators cited a decline in positive cases and quarantines in the district as a basis for lifting the mandate.

The school district will continue to follow state requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Both districts urged parents to continue to monitor their children for signs of illness and keep them home if they are sick.

Federal guidelines still require students and staff to wear masks while on school buses.

IPS offers families 2 chances to catch up on immunizations

Indianapolis Public Schools is giving families two chances to catch up on missed routine immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines in upcoming clinics at Crispus Attucks High School.

The first clinic happened Tuesday, Feb. 15, and the next catch-up clinic takes place Wednesday, March 16.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise. Parents and caregivers should sign up online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration. You will need to enter the enrollment code IN65942, then select Crispus Attucks 2/15 or 3/16. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Anyone who needs a ride to the clinic can call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport.

Insurance is not required, but if a child is covered by health insurance, that information must be shared at the clinic.

Date and Time:

March 16, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Crispus Attucks High School, 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis