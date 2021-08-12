Indiana coronavirus updates: Avon schools reinstates mask mandate starting Dec. 9

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avon schools reinstates mask mandate starting Dec. 9

Students will again be required to wear face masks in all Avon schools.

The school district notified families Wednesday that masks would be mandatory in all buildings starting Thursday, Dec. 9. Avon Community Schools Corporation Superintendent Dr. Scott Wyndham said the decision was made when the Indiana State Department of Health updated its COVID-19 advisory map on Wednesday and Hendricks County remained at a red advisory level for a second consecutive week.

Under school district protocols, the second week of "red" status for the county meant masks would be mandated.

Wyndham said the newest mask mandate would be in effect through the end of the semester and the district will re-evaluate the situation during winter break and notify parents Dec. 29 or 30 of the status of the mask mandate before students return to class Jan. 4.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 49.53 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 793,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 267.85 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.27 million deaths and more than 8.28 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana among 6 states accounting for half of country's COVID-19 hospitalizations

Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois accounted for the majority of the increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

The states account for 35% of the population in the 30 states seeing an increase but 60% of the added COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to an NBC News analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

The U.S. is currently seeing about 58,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations each day.

Since early November, hospitalizations have almost doubled in Indiana.

Brebeuf Jesuit brings back mask requirement due to rising COVID-19 cases

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School announced on Tuesday that the school will resume requiring masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, through the end of final exams.

The requirement began on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and will last through Friday, Dec. 17. The school said that an increase in COVID-19 cases in the school community and the surrounding area, as well as increasing hospitalizations in the area, contributed to the decision.

"For those reasons, especially as we near final exams and holiday time with family, we feel it is most prudent at this time to add this layer of precaution for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors," principal Greg VanSlambrook said in a statement.

The school said it will continue to track the latest data over winter break to determine if the masking requirement will continue into the new year.

Pfizer: Lab tests suggest COVID-19 boosters protect against omicron variant

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant, even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron.