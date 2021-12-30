Indiana coronavirus updates: Holcomb, health officials give update as state battles surge in COVID-19

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb, health officials give update as state battles surge in COVID-19

As the omicron variant rapidly spread across the state, leaving hospitals once again overwhelmed, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials met Wednesday to update the public on how they plan to address the spread and to highlight roadblocks, specifically a shortage in COVID-19 tests, that Hoosiers should be aware of.

There was a lot to unpack from Wednesday's update. Here are some key takeaways for you and your family.

The omicron variant is in Indiana. The first omicron case in Indiana was discovered just 11 days ago.

According to state health leaders, delta is still the dominant variant among Indiana's COVID-19 cases, but that's expected to shift quickly because of how contagious omicron is shaping up to be.

Citing the CDC, Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner, said even those who are fully vaccinated and have their booster can spread the omicron variant, even if they show no symptoms.

"As the omicron variant sweeps across the U.S., it is more important than ever that people use the tools available to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We have the tools in ample supply, masks, hand hygiene, staying home if you're sick and getting vaccinated and boosted," said Box.

The state also announced it is receiving more therapeutics to treat COVID, but in limited supply.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 53.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 822,900 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 284.59 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.42 million deaths and more than 9.07 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Purdue basketball teams, staff boosted against COVID-19

Purdue University Athletics announced its basketball student-athletes and staff are all vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

The department said the decision for all players and staff to get a booster shot was made "in a desire to provide the strongest possible prevention against serious illness."

Purdue Athletics is also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and a subsequent booster shot "to help protect yourself and the chance to enjoy an exciting basketball season."

As a reminder, facial coverings are required in all indoor facilities at Purdue.

NHL cuts isolation time in the US to 5 days

The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws.

The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. The league has 25 teams based in the U.S. and seven in Canada; earlier this week, the NHL postponed nine games in Canada because of attendance limits imposed by provincial governments.