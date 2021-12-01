Indiana coronavirus updates: US to extend mask mandate for travelers through mid-March, according to report

Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Dec. 2, 2021.

Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Report: US to extend mask mandate for travelers through mid-March

The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will be extended until mid-March, according to reports by Reuters and the New York Times. The news comes the same day the U.S. officially identified the first case of the new omicron variant in the country.

An announcement is expected Thursday, which is also when President Joe Biden is expected to announce tighter COVID-19 testing rules for travelers entering the country, the reports said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated may present a test taken within three days of boarding.

Children's Museum hosting vaccine clinic Thursday for kids, adults

Riley Children's Health is partnering with the Children's Museum of Indianapolis to put on a vaccine clinic Thursday, Dec. 2.

The clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults, booster shots and flu shots. All vaccinations are free and will not require museum admission to access the clinic.

The clinic will be from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 48.69 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 782,100 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 263.53 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.22 million deaths and more than 8.04 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced Wednesday the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and 31.