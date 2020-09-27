Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State now under Stage 5

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest Indiana updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin hits one-day record with 2,817 cases

Wisconsin on Saturday hit a record for coronavirus cases reported in a single day as health officials reported 2,817 people have tested positive for the virus.

The state has seen some of the nation’s fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 950, an increase of nearly 97%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. In that time, the state has reported the nation’s third-highest number of new cases per capita, with about 423 new cases per 100,000 people.

In another troubling trend, the positivity rate for coronavirus testing has also been among the country’s highest. That’s an indicator that many more people have infections than tests are revealing. The seven-day positivity rate is currently over 17%, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Saturday’s positivity rate for testing was even higher at 22%.

Over the course of the pandemic, 113,645 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin and 1,281 have died. The Department of Health Services on Saturday reported seven new deaths.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 204,400 deaths and 2.75 million people have recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 32.86 million confirmed cases with more than 994,500 deaths and 22.7 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Health officials urge use of masks as some resrictions eased

Indiana health leaders say the wearing of face masks will be as important as ever to stem the coronavirus spread even as most of the statewide restrictions imposed by the governor were lifted Saturday. The new executive order from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb continues the mask mandate that has angered some conservatives around the state who maintain they won’t support his reelection over it. Holcomb’s order removes official capacity limits for restaurants, bars and other businesses, but they must continue maintaining at least 6 feet between unrelated patrons.

Stage 5 changes:

A mask mandate will continue.

Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events with more than 500 people will need to submit a written plan to the local health department.

Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained. A bar section must have people seated.

Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated, and social distancing is required.

Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity.

Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen according to FSSA guidance.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may resume normal operations.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Marion County announced Friday that it would also ease some restrictions beginning Monday, Sept. 28.



