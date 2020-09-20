Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US approaches 200K deaths

The latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

The latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.75 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 199,200 deaths and 2.57 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 30.8 million confirmed cases with more than 957,200 deaths and 21 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Sweden spared surge of virus cases but many questions remain

Sweden’s relatively low-key approach to coronavirus lockdowns captured the world’s attention when the pandemic first hit Europe. But it also had a per capita death rate much higher than other Nordic countries.

Now, as infection numbers surge in much of Europe, Sweden has some of the lowest numbers of new cases and there are only 14 people being treated for the virus in intensive care in the country of 10 million.