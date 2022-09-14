Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sept. 18, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, two Indiana counties were classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19.

The central Indiana counties listed on the CDC data map as having a "high" community risk of spreading COVID-19 are Gibson and Warrick in southern Indiana.

There were also 41 Indiana counties listed as "medium" risks, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Delaware, Grant, Hancock, Henry, Howard, Monroe, Rush and Tipton in central Indiana.

Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties in central Indiana are listed as "low" risks for spreading COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

Over the past seven days, Indiana has recorded 7,334 new cases and 75 deaths. The 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 is 75.86.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 95.65 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 10 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 1.05 million deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 611.83 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.52 million deaths and more than 12.22 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IDOH: More locations added for new COVID-19 booster shots

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that it has added additional locations offering the newly-approved COVID-19 boosters to its online map.

Appointments are not yet available online, but can be made by contacting a pharmacy or health care provider, or by calling 211 for assistance.

Additional locations will be added as vaccine shipments continue arriving across Indiana, the state health department said.

“The omicron variant has been the main cause of COVID-19 infections for months, so having a vaccine that specifically targets this variant as well as the delta variant will help keep Hoosiers healthier as we enter the fall and winter, when respiratory illnesses often increase,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG said in a statement. “I encourage individuals who are eligible to consider getting the new COVID-19 booster when they schedule their annual flu shot and make protecting themselves against COVID-19 part of their annual health care strategy.”

The new Pfizer booster is available for people 12 and older, while the Moderna booster has been authorized for those 18 and older. Individuals are eligible to receive an updated booster dose as long as it has been at least two months since they received their last booster dose or complete their primary vaccine series.

More information can be found on the health department's website.

Updated COVID-19 boosters now offered at Meijer, Walgreens and CVS

All Meijer pharmacies in the Midwest are now offering the updated COVID-19 boosters, which help protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The new boosters target today's most common omicron strains.

Meijer officials encourage people to stay on top of both COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines ahead of the holiday season.

Health officials say both the COVID-19 booster and flu shot can be received during the same appointment.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with Meijer, text “COVID” or “flu” to 75049, visit their website or call your local pharmacy.

Officials with CVS said locations across the area are now offering the new booster shots, with more doses coming in on a rolling basis over the coming days and weeks. Appointments are recommended and can be made online.

Similarly, Walgreens is also offering the new boosters with shipments arriving daily. Their online portal shows appointments available across central Indiana.

The CDC recommends Hoosiers sign up for an appointment if it has been more than two months after their latest vaccine dose.

What to know about BA.5, BA.4 variant symptoms

As Americans ramp up their summer travels without their masks, two COVID-19 subvariants are causing a surge in cases.

BA.5, which accounts for 65% of cases, and BA.4, which is 16% of cases, are omicron's smarter cousins. The two subvariants are evading antibodies and even vaccine protections, as they are one of the most contagious versions of the virus yet.

"It knows how to trick our immune system," said TEGNA's medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli.

Since the subvariants derived from the original omicron variant, symptoms fall under the same umbrella. However, symptoms still vary depending on vaccination status, age, prior infection, medication and other factors, said Kohli.

Data collected from the Zoe app in the UK show most symptoms mimic the common cold, with sore throats and runny noses. Kohli said a significant change in symptoms for the subvariants are heightened amounts of sneezing, something not seen in earlier forms of the COVID-19 variant.