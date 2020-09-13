Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Prominent Kentucky doctor succumbs to virus

Sunday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 193,700 deaths and nearly 2.43 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 28.77 million confirmed cases with more than 920,000 deaths and 19.46 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Kentucky doctor succumbs to virus

A prominent Kentucky infectious disease specialist who was hailed by the governor as a “front line hero” has died after a nearly four-month battle against COVID-19.

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, who tested positive for the virus on May 13, died on Friday night, Med Center Health in Bowling Green said. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Saturday that he was “heartbroken” to hear of her death and urged people to follow her advice and “wear a mask in her honor.”

Connie Smith, president and CEO of Med Center Health, said Shadowen “will forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best care for our patients and community. She was a dear friend to many.”

Before contracting the virus, Shadowen led Med Center Health’s work in National Institute of Health trials of patients’ treatment for the virus, according to media reports.