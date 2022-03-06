Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, March 6, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 958,430 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 445.32 million confirmed coronavirus cases with 5.99 million deaths and more than 10.58 billion vaccine doses administered.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at at 3838 N. Rural Street in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at Coronavirus.IN.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit OurShot.IN.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

How to order more free COVID-19 test kits from US government

Starting next week, the U.S. government will allow Americans to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The second round of orders will begin next week allowing two separate orders of an additional four tests, eight tests total, to be placed.

President Joe Biden announced the second round of orders will begin during Tuesday's State of the Union address.

To order the at-home tests, you can visit this USPS website starting next week and fill out the required information. All orders will ship completely free.

As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile

As demand to get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. collapses in many areas, states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire and have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste.

From some of the least vaccinated states, like Indiana and North Dakota, to some of the most vaccinated states, like New Jersey and Vermont, public health departments are shuffling doses around the state in the hopes of finding providers that can use them.

State health departments told The Associated Press they have tracked millions of doses that went to waste.