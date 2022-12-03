Indiana coronavirus updates: As US eases restrictions, China's virus cases rise

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, March 13, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.51 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 967,550 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 456.82 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.04 million deaths and more than 10.68 billion vaccine doses administered.

China's virus cases rise

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in an outbreak in China’s northeast has more than tripled. Meanwhile, the government there tightened anti-disease controls by suspending bus service to Shanghai and ordering residents of another city to stay home.

The government reported 1,938 new cases in China’s mainland, more than three times the previous day’s total. About three-quarters of those, or 1,412 cases, were in Jilin province in the northeast.

The case numbers in China’s latest surge of infections are low compared with some countries. But authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy of trying to isolate every infected person.

Some residents of Cangzhou, south of Beijing, were told to stay home after cases were reported there.

IPS hosts immunization clinic at Crispus Attucks on Wednesday, March 16

Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting a Back on Track clinic at Crispus Attucks High School Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to allow children to update routine childhood vaccinations that were delayed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and HPV will be available, as well as flu shots and, for those age 5 and older, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise, which is partnering with IPS on the clinic.

Parents and caregivers should sign up online at: patients.vaxcare.com/registration (enter enrollment code IN65942, then select "Crispus Attucks 3/16").

Registration is encouraged but not required.

The clinic hours run from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Attucks High School, which is located at 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Street on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Those needing a ride to the clinic may contact MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Purdue, Notre Dame to relax mask protocols Monday

Purdue University announced it will drop its mask mandate and move to mask optional beginning Monday, March 14. This means masks won't be required in classrooms or research spaces.

However, the university did say masks will still be required in health care settings and where contractually required. Masks also continue to be required as part of the quarantine process for those infected or exposed to COVID-19.

The university's decision was made based on data showing declining COVID-19 cases, current CDC guidance and the high rate of vaccinations among the campus community. According to Purdue, the campus is now 90% vaccinated.

Free vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at no cost at Purdue’s campus vaccine clinic. The university will also continue to provide free N95 and KN95 masks throughout campus.

The University of Notre Dame is also easing its mask mandate starting Monday, leaving them optional indoors for staff, students and visitors who are fully vaccinated.

Masks still will be required in classrooms, labs or studios whenever a faculty member or instructor requires them.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks continue to be required for all who visit the University Testing Center, Health Services, and Wellness Center.

All individuals who test positive for COVID will be required to mask for five days following their isolation period. Students, staff, faculty and visitors who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks inside campus buildings.

Notre Dame says people are expected to carry a mask with them at all times.

How to order more free COVID-19 test kits from US government

The U.S. government is allowing Americans to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The second round of orders allows two separate orders of an additional four tests, eight tests total, to be placed.

President Joe Biden announced the second round of orders will begin during his State of the Union address.

To order the at-home tests, you can visit this USPS website starting next week and fill out the required information. All orders will ship completely free.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule