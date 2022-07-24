Indiana coronavirus updates: President likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain, Biden's doctor says

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for July 24, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's doctor: President likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.” O'Connor's earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Biden's vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all," the doctor wrote.

CDC map shows 34 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Allen, Jasper, Cass, Howard, Montgomery, Fountain, Vermillion, Vigo, Sullivan, Knox, Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, Pike, Warrick, Dubois, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Lawrence, Jackson, Bartholomew, Shelby, Rush, Henry and Randolph counties were listed on the CDC data map as having a "high" community risk of spreading COVID-19, while 39 more Indiana counties were listed as "medium" risks.

Over the past seven days, Indiana recorded 12,837 new cases and 48 deaths.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 90.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 1.026 million deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 569.68 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.38 million deaths and more than 11.91 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Parents can schedule vaccine appointments for young children

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced that the public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children through age 5 by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.

Appointments are available for individuals seeking the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years on the state's scheduling platform.

IDOH has updated its map at www.ourshot.in.gov to show sites that offer vaccines for the youngest age group.

Appointments are recommended due to vaccine and provider availability. Individuals also can call 211 for assistance or contact their child’s healthcare provider to determine if they are offering vaccines.

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information.

Riley Children's Health offering COVID-19 vaccines

Riley Children's Health has the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211.

Riley Physicians at IU Health West:

Mondays and Thursdays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon

Riley Physicians at IU Health North:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

11700 N. Meridian Street, Carmel

Riley Physicians at East Washington

Tuesdays and Fridays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

9650 Washington St #245, Indianapolis

Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

8820 S Meridian St Suite 125, Indianapolis

Riley Physicians at Georgetown

Tuesdays and Fridays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

4880 Century Plaza Rd Suite 250, Indianapolis

MCPHD offering COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 4 years old

The Marion County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 6 months to 4 years old at its district health offices and ACTION Health Center.