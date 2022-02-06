Indiana coronavirus updates: Rescheduling lost appointments from storm

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 76.45 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 902.26 thousand deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 393.59 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.73 million deaths and more than 10.04 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccine, testing clinics to reopen after winter storm

The Indiana Department of Health began to reopen some testing and vaccination clinic sites Saturday after closing and canceling scheduled appointments during last week's winter storm.

Elsewhere, the vaccination site at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville will resume operations Monday. People whose appointments were postponed will receive a call to reschedule.

Missed appointments at the Fishers testing and mass vaccination site can be rescheduled by calling the Fishers COVID Hotline at 317-595-3211.

The Marion County Public Health Department will also be contacting patients who lost appointments to reschedule their visits.

CDC backs Moderna COVID-19 shots after full US approval

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has continued its endorsement of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. adults. The decision will have little practical effect.

Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following an emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago. The FDA licensed the shots last week, so a CDC advisory committee and the agency itself were called on to do an additional review.