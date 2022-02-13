Indiana coronavirus updates: Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Hours after removing their vehicles blocking a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge, protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates continued to block traffic outside in the bitter cold early Sunday.

In the capital Ottawa, police are forming a new command center with provincial and national authorities that they say would help them respond better to a larger demonstration that has paralyzed downtown. The tense standoff at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, eased somewhat Saturday when Canadian police persuaded demonstrators to move the trucks they had used to barricade the entrance to the busy international crossing, but protesters reconvened nearby.

In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators.

US authorizes Lilly antibody drug to fight omicron

U.S. health regulators authorized a new antibody drug from Eli Lilly that targets the omicron variant Friday. The FDA approval is a key step in restocking the nation's arsenal against the latest version of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared the Lilly drug bebtelovimab, pronounced “beb-teh-LO-vi-mab” for adults and adolescent patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Lilly announced work on the treatment late last year after testing revealed that its previous antibody therapy was ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.

The FDA announcement comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against omicron. Data indicate the Lilly drug also works against the emerging BA.2 mutation of omicron.

The Biden administration purchased 600,000 doses before the authorization and will begin shipping initial supplies to state health authorities for distribution.

Lilly said the contract for its new drug is worth at least $720 million. Under the U.S. contract with Lilly, the government will receive about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March.

Scientists say COVID-19 treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not a substitute for vaccination.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 77.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 919.250 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 410.59 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.81 million deaths and more than 10.19 billion vaccine doses administered.