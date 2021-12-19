Indiana coronavirus updates: Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead. They’re squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming.

The rapid spread of omicron already is pummeling the industry in Britain and elsewhere, with restaurant operators saying hundreds of corporate party bookings vanished overnight after omicron cases soared.

Some restaurant owners in the U.S. fear renewed restrictions if infections climb. While they have seen sales climb compared with last year, staffing remains a challenge and costs are up because of inflation.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 50.77 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 806,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 274.28 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.35 million deaths and more than 8.65 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.