Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Deaths top 800K worldwide

Sunday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic

Indy 500 runs today without fans

There was no rush to get into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 6 a.m. when an aerial bomb signals fans that gates are open to the public.

Instead, a few curious people were wandering outside the track and wondering what one of the world's biggest annual gatherings would look like with empty grandstands.

Die-hard fans are still expected to try to keep their Indianapolis 500 attendance streaks alive despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

If so, they will be expected to follow the rules of social distancing.

Speedway Police tell me they will be out patrolling and they are asking all fans to:

Social distance from other groups

Wear masks as much as possible, especially if you are getting close to other people you don't know.

Don't gather in big group, but stick with your family and friends

Police say they won't be going up to every fan, but they are keeping an eye on those big gatherings.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 176,300 deaths and 1.98 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 23.21 million confirmed cases with more than 804,600 deaths and 14.93 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Landlord cancels Wisconsin coffee shop's lease for violating mask mandate

A Middleton coffee shop has lost its lease after violating Dane County’s mask mandate.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Helbachs Coffee Roasters and Kitchen will close on Aug. 31. The shop says in an Instagram post Thursday its landlord has refused to renew its lease and the decision to close comes on the heels of “enforcement action, negative public statements and continued vindictive and hostile behavior” by county health officials toward the shop.

Public Health Madison and Dane County issued the shop three citations for violating the order. The shop was facing revocation of its food and drink license because of its refusal to abide by the order.