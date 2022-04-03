Indiana coronavirus updates: Actor Daniel Craig's return to Broadway halted by COVID-19

The latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, April 3, 2022.

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

The show's official Twitter account says performances are canceled through Thursday. Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor’s contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 80.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 982,530 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 490.79 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.15 million deaths and more than 10.97 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months.

Criminal police caught him earlier this month.

The German news agency dpa reported Sunday the suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.

It's not clear what impact the about 90 shots had on the man’s own health.

US launches covid.gov website

The Biden administration rolled out covid.gov, which it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

2nd COVID-19 booster shot available to Hoosiers 50 and up

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that Hoosiers age 50 and older, as well as those 12 and older with weakened immune systems, are now eligible to receive a second mRNA COVID-19 booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose.

The announcement comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and and certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The IDOH is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who qualify.

The CDC also says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either mRNA vaccine.

You can find a vaccine location at ourshot.in.gov or by calling Indiana 211 (866-211-9966). Appointments are recommended, but many sites do accept walk-ins.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule

Northeast District Health Office, 6042 E. 21st St.

Mondays: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Eagledale Plaza Health Office, 2802 Lafayette Road
Tuesdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Northwest District Health Office, 6940 N. Michigan Road
Thursdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

South District Health Office, 7551 S. Shelby St.
Mondays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Fridays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mondays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ACTION Health Center, 2868 N. Pennsylvania St.
Wednesdays: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Martindale-Brightwood Public Library Branch, 2435 N. Sherman Drive (ages 12-over only)
Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

College Avenue Public Library Branch, 4180 N. College Ave. (ages 12-over only)
Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

East 38th Street Public Library Branch, 5420 E. 38th St. (ages 12-over only)
Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

IndyGo Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington St. (ages 12-over only)
Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the summer of 2020 in the United States, offering a much-needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months, and some hospitals are going days without a single COVID-19 patient in the ICU for the first time since early 2020.

The freed-up beds are expected to help U.S. hospitals retain exhausted staff, treat non-COVID-19 patients more quickly and cut down on inflated costs.

More family members can visit loved ones. And doctors hope to see a correction to the slide in pediatric visits, yearly checkups and cancer screenings.

COVID in UK at record levels with almost 5 million infected

Latest figures from Britain's statistics agency show the prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

The latest surge is driven by the more transmissible omicron variant BA.2, which is the dominant variant across the U.K. Hospitalizations and death rates are again rising, although the number of people dying with COVID-19 is still relatively low compared with earlier this year.

The figures came on the day the government ended free rapid COVID-19 tests for most people in England.