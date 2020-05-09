Indiana coronavirus updates: 187,000 US deaths, 2.29M recovered

Latest updates on the coronavirus for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 187,768 deaths and 2.28 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 26.6 million confirmed cases with 875,031 deaths and more than 17.7 million recoveries.

State numbers updated Friday

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,044 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 97,884 on Friday.

The state also recorded 17 more deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 3,127 deaths in Indiana since the start of the pandemic.

Dating during pandemic

If there’s one thing the pandemic hasn’t canceled, it’s the search for love.

Popular dating services have seen spikes in usage. And more people are meeting in person as the crisis drags on. Some daters insist on safety precautions before leaping into off-screen meetups. Others take no precautions at all and rely on mutual trust.

A lucky few are on the ultimate step, marriage.