Indiana coronavirus updates: UK to roll out new COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sept. 3, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The U.K. will begin its autumn COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks after authorizing booster shots made by Pfizer and Moderna that have been modified to target both the original virus and the widely circulating omicron variant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Saturday that it had approved the Pfizer vaccine for used in people age 12 an older after finding it was both safe and effective.

The agency authorized the Moderna vaccine last month.

The government will offer the vaccine to everyone 50 and over, as well as frontline healthcare workers and other groups considered to be particularly at risk of serious illness as the National Health Service prepares for a surge in infections this winter.

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

New COVID-19 boosters that target today's most common omicron strains are set to begin soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots Thursday.

The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency's advisers said if enough people roll up their sleeves, the shots could blunt a winter surge.

“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection,” she said in a statement.

The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. They’re combination or “bivalent” shots — half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections.

The CDC's advisers struggled with who should get the new booster and when because only a similarly tweaked vaccine, not the exact recipe, has been studied in people so far.

But ultimately the panel deemed it the best option considering the U.S. still is experiencing tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases and about 500 deaths every day — even before an expected new winter wave.

The CDC is expected to adopt that recommendation soon, the last step before shots can begin. Pfizer said it expected to deliver 3 million doses to vaccination sites around the country by Tuesday.

CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19

On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 50 Indiana counties were classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19, down slightly from 53 roughly one week ago.

The central Indiana counties listed on the CDC data map as having a "high" community risk of spreading COVID-19 include Bartholomew, Blackford, Cass, Decatur, Delaware, Henry, Johnson, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, and White.

There were also 36 more Indiana counties listed as "medium" risks, including Marion and Hendricks.

Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Monroe, Owen and Union are the only counties listed as "low" risks for spreading COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

Over the past seven days, Indiana has recorded 13,272 new cases and 76 deaths. The 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 is 129.57.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 94.73 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 9:20 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 1.04 million deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 603.75 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.49 million deaths and more than 12.14 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19

The nation's top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Biden administration to encourage COVID-19 boosters, flu shot this fall

The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot.

That’s at the heart of its campaign to sell the newly authorized shot to an American public that has widely rejected COVID-19 boosters since they first became available last fall.

Shots of the updated boosters, specifically designed by Pfizer and Moderna to respond to the omicron strain, could start within days. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million doses and is emphasizing that everyone will have free access to the booster.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this latest round of shots will offer protection during the busy cold and flu season, with the hope of transitioning people to get the vaccine yearly. Typically, at least half of U.S. adults get a flu shot.

“We expect them to provide more durable protection over time,” Jha said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. “The goal very much is to get to a point where people get their COVID shot on a regular basis, the way they do their flu shot.”

Government to pause free COVID test orders Friday

If you're looking to stock up on at-home COVID-19 tests, it may be your last chance to order a batch free of charge from the government.

President Joe Biden committed in January to making 1 billion tests available to Americans, including through covidtests.gov.

Initially, each U.S. household could make only one order of the rapid antigen tests. The Biden administration later announced a second and then third round of orders were available, totaling up to 16 tests per household.

However, that program is coming to an end — at least for now.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests," an alert on the website said starting Friday.

Free COVID-19 testing is also available through community testing sites and insurance reimbursement.

What to know about BA.5, BA.4 variant symptoms

As Americans ramp up their summer travels without their masks, two COVID-19 subvariants are causing a surge in cases.

BA.5, which accounts for 65% of cases, and BA.4, which is 16% of cases, are omicron's smarter cousins. The two subvariants are evading antibodies and even vaccine protections, as they are one of the most contagious versions of the virus yet.

"It knows how to trick our immune system," said TEGNA's medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli.

Since the subvariants derived from the original omicron variant, symptoms fall under the same umbrella. However, symptoms still vary depending on vaccination status, age, prior infection, medication and other factors, said Kohli.

Data collected from the Zoe app in the UK show most symptoms mimic the common cold, with sore throats and runny noses. Kohli said a significant change in symptoms for the subvariants are heightened amounts of sneezing, something not seen in earlier forms of the COVID-19 variant.

The subvariants responsible for the latest surge pose a different threat as it also has higher rates of reinfection.

Parents can schedule vaccine appointments for young children

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced that the public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children through age 5 by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov.

Appointments are available for individuals seeking the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years and the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years on the state's scheduling platform.

IDOH has updated its map at www.ourshot.in.gov to show sites that offer vaccines for the youngest age group.

Appointments are recommended due to vaccine and provider availability. Individuals also can call 211 for assistance or contact their child’s healthcare provider to determine if they are offering vaccines.

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information.

Riley Children's Health offering COVID-19 vaccines

Riley Children's Health has the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211.

Riley Physicians at IU Health West:

Mondays and Thursdays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon

Riley Physicians at IU Health North:

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

11700 N. Meridian Street, Carmel

Riley Physicians at East Washington

Tuesdays and Fridays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

9650 Washington St #245, Indianapolis

Riley Physicians at Methodist Medical Plaza South

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

8820 S Meridian St Suite 125, Indianapolis

Riley Physicians at Georgetown

Tuesdays and Fridays: 5 p.m.-8:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

4880 Century Plaza Rd Suite 250, Indianapolis

MCPHD offering COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 4 years old

The Marion County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 6 months to 4 years old at its district health offices and ACTION Health Center.