Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State moves to Stage 5 today

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of Indiana moves to Stage 5 of its reopening plan today, with the following changes in effect through Oct. 17.

Stage 5 changes:

A mask mandate will continue.

Size limitations will be removed for gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events with more than 500 people will need to submit a written plan to the local health department.

Restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained. A bar section must have people seated.

Bars and nightclubs can open at full capacity. Customers must be seated, and social distancing is required.

Indoor and outdoor venues can open at full capacity.

Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen according to FSSA guidance.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may resume normal operations.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Marion County announced Friday that it would also ease some restrictions beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 203,700 deaths and almost 2.73 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 32.58 million confirmed cases with more than 989,300 deaths and 22.5 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.