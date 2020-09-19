Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops controversial testing advice

The latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.725 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been nearly 198,600 deaths and 2.55 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 30.52 million confirmed cases with more than 952,200 deaths and 20.78 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

U.S. health officials are dropping a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and telling all those who have been in close contact with infected people to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous guidance about such tests.