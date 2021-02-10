Indiana coronavirus updates: US death toll eclipses 700,000

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US virus mortality milestone frustrates doctors

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 700,000, with the last 100,000 people dying at a time when vaccines which overwhelmingly prevent serious illness were available to any American over the age of 12 who wanted them.

The milestone reached late Friday is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and other Americans who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn.

Tens of millions of people in the U.S. have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3 1/2 months.

Florida suffered by far the most deaths of any state during that period, with the virus killing about 17,000 residents since the middle of June. Texas was second with 13,000 deaths.

The two states account for 15% of the country’s population, but more than 30% of the nation’s deaths since the nation crossed the 600,000 threshold.

At least 3 US airlines so far now require employee vaccinations

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden's order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

The company said it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. Merck's drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic.

The study results were released by the company and have not been peer reviewed. An independent group of medical advisers monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong.

State reports 3,218 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that 3,218 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total confirmed case count in the state to 965,982 since March 2020.

ISDH also reported 28 new deaths from the period of Sept. 22-30. Indiana has lost 15,193 residents since the pandemic began.

The state also reported that 3,370 more Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday morning. The total number of Hoosiers now considered fully vaccinated is 3,270,143.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 43.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 700,3270 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 234.35 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.79 million deaths. More than 6.26 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.