Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Record week for daily cases; US cases top 8 million

Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana's COVID-19 infections continue at record pace

State health officials said Indiana’s daily average of new coronavirus infections has continued growing at record levels and they've also added 23 more COVID-19 deaths to the state’s toll.

The state health department’s Friday update showed Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,720. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and has more than doubled over the past three weeks.

The 2,320 new infections reported Friday was the highest single day total, but the health department said the number was inflated by about 300 cases that weren’t previously included because of technical issues.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 218,500 deaths and 3.19 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 39.36 million confirmed cases with more than 1.1 million deaths and 27.1 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term

In the week since President Donald Trump emerged from coronavirus isolation, he has demonstrated new determination to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 218,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning another four years in the White House.

In word and action, he is pushing an optimistic outlook at a moment when coronavirus infections are spiking in Europe and public health officials are raising alarm that the infection rate in the U.S. is climbing toward a new peak.