Indiana coronavirus updates: Rodgers sought treatments instead of vaccine

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring

America’s employers boosted their hiring in October, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. The jobs report also showed that the gains in August and September weren’t as weak as initially reported: The government revised its estimate of hiring for those two months by a hefty combined 235,000 jobs.

All told, the figures point to an economy that is steadily recovering from the pandemic recession, with healthy consumer spending prompting companies in nearly every industry to add workers.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 753,930 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 249.18 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.03 million deaths and more than 7.21 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. The 37-year-old Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. The reigning NFL MVP tells SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday.

New study shows Pfizer pill reduced COVID hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market.

Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the U.S. require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at the Food and Drug Administration after showing strong initial results, and on Thursday the United Kingdom became the first country to OK it.