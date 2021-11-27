Indiana coronavirus updates: World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant

The world is racing to contain a new coronavirus variant that is potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel on Friday named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

That's the same category that includes the delta variant. Much of the world imposed immediate travel bans on visitors from southern Africa, where the new variant was discovered.

The U.S. is putting its travel limits into effect Monday. The White House says agencies and airlines need the time to put the restrictions into effect.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 48.17 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 776,340 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 260.75 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.19 million deaths and more than 7.57 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in isolation as the world anxiously seeks to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant.

Authorities said Saturday that further tests are now underway on the travelers who arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to establish if any of them have the new omicron variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa.

Indiana lawmakers delay bill restricting COVID-19 mandates

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he would extend the state’s public health emergency for another month amid a stalled proposal that would force businesses to grant COVID-19 vaccination requirement exemptions without any questions and block similar immunization rules set by state universities.

Lawmakers were set to meet in a special session next week to vote on the fast-track bill. But leaders called the plan off following seven hours of heated public testimony and a lack of agreement Tuesday on the bill.