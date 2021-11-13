Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

A federal court has declined to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday. It said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

The appeals court rejected that argument Friday.

Riley Hospital to hold vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

Riley Children's Health will also host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for younger children over the next two months.

The pop-up clinics for children ages 5 to 11 will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on four Saturdays over the next five weeks. The first clinic will be held today with the others taking place Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

The clinics, which are only for children ages 5 to 11, are being held in the lobby of the Simon Family Tower at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Visitors to the clinic can park in the Simon Family Tower parking garage and have their parking validated when their child gets their shot.

The clinics require an appointment, which can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov and searching for "HSP Riley Kids Pop-Up VAX" in the 46202 ZIP code.

13News checked for available appointments and the two November dates are already booked, but slots are available Dec. 4.

Face masks are required for those who attend the clinic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 46.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 762,520 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 252.62 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.09 million deaths and more than 7.41 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business.

The company said Friday the move will help improve the focus and speed of each company to address trends in their different industries.

The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name, the company said Friday. That company will include treatments such as Darzalex, Erleada, Imbruvica, Stelara and Tremfya as well as medical device solutions across interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery and vision.

The prescription drug arm also makes one of three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the United States.

The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s, and Band-Aid. It is expected to generate revenue of approximately $15 billion for the year.